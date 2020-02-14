It Looks Like FKA Twigs & Matt Healy Are A Thing

Musicians FKA Twigs (real name Tahliah Barnett) and Matt Healy should know better than to post a photo together on Instagram, because now, no matter what, the world thinks they're dating. Healy, lead singer of The 1975, posted a number of pictures from the NME Awards that went down on Wednesday, including a snap of he and Barnett getting cozy behind the scenes. In the picture, which was posted after a month of dating rumors, Barnett sits atop Healy's leg as they both mug for the camera.
"Thank you NME for the awards and the chaos," he captioned the pic.
When they were seen together at RuPaul’s DragCon UK 2020 last month, a source had this to say to E! News:
“Matt Healy and FKA Twigs were smiling and holding hands while having a great time walking around and watching the shows together,” a source told E! News at the time. “It definitely appeared like the two are more than just friends. The two kept a pretty low profile, attending the event in support of Matt’s mom Denise Welch, who was the emcee for one of the events.”
A rep for Barnett had no comment on the speculation, and a rep for Healy did not immediately respond to Refinery29's request for comment.
This potential new pairing rounds out a storied dating history for both artists. Barnett was engaged to Robert Pattinson before later dating Shia LaBeouf. Healy recently split from Gabriella Brooks, who is now believed to be dating Liam Hemsworth. Even across continents, this industry manages to be a small, small world.
