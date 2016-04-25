Piers Morgan Criticizes Beyoncé & The Beyhive Quickly Stings Back

Nearly all the reactions to Beyoncé's album have been positive. In fact, the album's rating on Metacritic.com is legendary. It is already the number-one album (based on ratings and reviews on the site) of 2016, and is the number-three most-discussed album on the site as well. And it's been out for TWO days.
So with all that enthusiasm, where does Morgan come in? What could he possibly have to say that would be so upsetting to the thousands of people who love the new piece of work?
To sum it up, he thinks Beyoncé is an entertainer. That's it. Nothing more. She should not have such a politically charged dialogue within her music. He also calls her a "born-again Black woman," and says she used to be less "inflammatory" and "agitating." As though he were ironically quoting Kanye West, he writes, "I preferred the old Beyoncé."
To which the Beyhive (both the actual Twitter account and Beyoncé's trove of fans and followers), and just about everyone else on the internet, asked what, exactly, is so bad about an artist having political opinions. And why Morgan feels the need to try to shut her down.
@piersmorgan why don't u like artists being political? All that is necessary for the triumph of evil is that good men do nothing.— Krishnan Guru-Murthy (@krishgm) April 25, 2016
i read the Piers morgan thing. He doesn't like political black women. Music should be to distract the masses and nothing else. Embarrassing— Steve Brookstein (@stevebrookstein) April 25, 2016
So Dr. Drew is sharing his opinions on Prince and Piers Morgan has thoughts about Beyoncé. When will toxic masculinity end.— Mikki Halpin (@mikkipedia) April 25, 2016
I never understood why people had such pure hatred for Piers Morgan until today. He has literally offended me to my very core— J A D E (@JadeIgilima) April 25, 2016
Mega eye roll. So, @Beyonce isn't allowed to grow, change, and get out from under the PC thumb? #lemonade https://t.co/iDE3zwM2be— karimah (@karimahmusik) April 25, 2016
Who actually cares about what Piers Morgan have to say? pic.twitter.com/zGE9C3VeNi— ric (@ricardo_jpl) April 25, 2016
That's exactly it @piersmorgan You prefer the "non-political" Beyonce - which says a lot about you. She's changed in 5 years. I know I have.— Gayle Bass (@gaylebass) April 25, 2016
Piers Morgan is always telling people how they should live their lives 😧— Warm Winds (@indigochord) April 25, 2016
I feel uncomfortable about Piers Morgan using Beyoncé to boost his strugglebus journalist career https://t.co/Ukkd2cudp5— Lilith the Demon (@Femmenisms) April 25, 2016