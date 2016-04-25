Story from Music

Piers Morgan Criticizes Beyoncé & The Beyhive Quickly Stings Back

Morgan Baila
Photo: Dave Allocca/StarPix/REX/Shutterstock.
Piers Morgan wrote an opinion piece about Beyoncé's Lemonade album that was published on The Daily Mail, and it is now going viral. He has done this whole "piss off the internet with rude, unwanted commentary" time and time again.

Nearly all the reactions to Beyoncé's album have been positive. In fact, the album's rating on Metacritic.com is legendary. It is already the number-one album (based on ratings and reviews on the site) of 2016, and is the number-three most-discussed album on the site as well. And it's been out for TWO days.

So with all that enthusiasm, where does Morgan come in? What could he possibly have to say that would be so upsetting to the thousands of people who love the new piece of work?

To sum it up, he thinks Beyoncé is an entertainer. That's it. Nothing more. She should not have such a politically charged dialogue within her music. He also calls her a "born-again Black woman," and says she used to be less "inflammatory" and "agitating." As though he were ironically quoting Kanye West, he writes, "I preferred the old Beyoncé."

To which the Beyhive (both the actual Twitter account and Beyoncé's trove of fans and followers), and just about everyone else on the internet, asked what, exactly, is so bad about an artist having political opinions. And why Morgan feels the need to try to shut her down.
Meanwhile, her album sales and numbers continue to rise. Lemonade also has a 5-star rating on iTunes with over 3,800 reviews.
