Lizzo’s Courtside Dance Is Breaking The Internet

2019 has been a monumental year for Lizzo. She hit the mainstream with the release of her third studio album Cuz I Love You; the album earned her two 2020 Grammy Award nominations, including Album of the Year and Best New Artist. She also appeared in the summer blockbuster Hustlers alongside Jennifer Lopez and Constance Wu. On top of all that, she just wrapped up her fourth world tour, the Cuz I Love You Too Tour.
Needless to say, Lizzo is living her best life and she doesn’t care about what anyone has to say about it.
She showcased her lack of fucks to give in full force at the Staples Center last night, as the L.A. Lakers took on the Minnesota Timberwolves. Seated courtside, Lizzo found herself on the jumbotron as her single "Juice" blared throughout the stadium, and she graced the audience with an impromptu dance break that, of course, included twerking (no flute this time, unfortunately).
Her outfit for the night upped the ante; she was clad in an oversized black t-shirt with a back cutout that revealed a black thong, paired with fishnet tights.
The internet was quick to react to the viral moment, with opinions ranging from support from her fans to condescension from her haters, but the 31-year-old isn't taking the bad energy to heart. After all, she's been doing the important work of learning to love every part of herself, as evidenced by her super sexy body positive pictures she's been posting on her Instagram.
"I had to address every layer of insecurity, ‘cause I can't just be like, 'Alright, my arm's not jiggly and lumpy anymore.' That's delusional," she shared in an interview with CBS's Sunday Morning. "You have to be like, 'That's not ugly to me anymore. and it's not wrong to me, it's beautiful to me.’ ”
"Hopefully, by existing, there can just be more opportunities for people that look like me that are, you know, beyond what a trend is," Lizzo continued. "And that they're there on the merit of their talent. They're there on the merit of their beauty. And they're there because they're good enough."
Self-love and positivity are a side effect of being 100% that bitch.
