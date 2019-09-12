Every once in a while a movie comes along and the cast is so stacked with amazing people you just have to see it — and it’s even better when the cast is predominantly women. Hustlers — which is loosely based on a true story about strippers, well, hustling — features some of our favorite actresses ever, along with a few up and coming actresses who have only just begun to make names for themselves (and we can’t wait to see where they go next). The Hustlers cast is so great, you’re either going to want to be one of the women in the movie, or be friends with all the women in the movie just to be in their presence... criminal element aside.
Advertisement
Hustlers, which is inspired by The Cut’s story “The Hustlers at Score,” follows a single mom, Destiny (played by Constance Wu), who turns to stripping to support her family. She meets a veteran stripper, Ramona (Jennifer Lopez), and the two start working together to really bring in the big bucks. And I mean like, huge bucks. The two set out on a long-con, with a handful of other accomplices, to literally take the men of New York City for all their worth, or as much as they can max out on their credit cards. It’s a story of stealing from the rich to give to themselves. Or as the original The Cut article called them, "modern day Robin Hoods."
Here’s a who’s who on the big screen, and who they're based on in real life.
1 of 21
Constance Wu As Destiny/DorothyWu has been steadily acting for the last decade but it was her breakout role in ABC’s Fresh off the Boat playing mom Jessica Huang that really put her on the map. Following last summer’s Crazy Rich Asians, Wu became a household name as the movie turned into a bonafide phenomenon. And sure, maybe she’s gone off a few times on Twitter, but who hasn’t?
Advertisement
3 of 21
Jennifer Lopez
Plays Ramona Vega
Whether you know her best as J.Lo or Jenny from the Block, Lopez has been a household name for decades now. She started off as a R&B singer, wore that dress to the Grammys, and then transitioned into making some of the most cherished rom-coms ever in cinematic history before returning back to music. And also a stint on television, to. She’s constantly reinventing herself and her role in Hustlers is already gaining Oscar buzz.
5 of 21
Cardi B As DiamondYou probably know Cardi B, but if you don’t, here goes: she’s a rapper and only the second woman to earn the #1 spot with a solo rap song for “Bodak Yellow.” Her private life is very public with her on-and-off again relationship with Offset, and they have a daughter, Kulture. She also used to be a stripper herself and has openly talked about her time doing that before making it in the music industry.
Advertisement
9 of 21
Julia Stiles As The Journalist, Elizabeth
Stiles was THE It Teen in the late 1990s, after appearing in the cult-classic 10 Things I Hate About You opposite the late Heath Ledger. She then went to star in another cult-classic, Save the Last Dance, cementing herself as a true teen icon. That’s not all though, as she’s had a recurring role in the Bourne series opposite Matt Damon and also received a Emmy nod for her appearance in Showtime’s Dexter.
Stiles was THE It Teen in the late 1990s, after appearing in the cult-classic 10 Things I Hate About You opposite the late Heath Ledger. She then went to star in another cult-classic, Save the Last Dance, cementing herself as a true teen icon. That’s not all though, as she’s had a recurring role in the Bourne series opposite Matt Damon and also received a Emmy nod for her appearance in Showtime’s Dexter.
11 of 21
Lili Reinhart
As AnnabelleIf you are a tween, or know some tweens, then you’ve probably heard the name Lili Reinhart a thousand times before as she stars as Betty Cooper on The CW’s Riverdale. It’s also been a really confusing time for fans of Bughead shippers (Jughead Jones + Betty), as Reinhart’s off-screen romance with her costar Cole Sprouse has been front and center for the past few months. But now...they’re back together?
12 of 21
View this post on Instagram
Splitting in psychology is the black and white all/or nothing dichotomy, the either/or, the us/them, love/hate, there is no middle ground it’s all or nothing and thoughts are polarized. There is nothing intentional about splitting it’s a natural defense mechanism and automatic response to intense emotions ⚪️⚫️👁🗨💬🏳️🏴
Advertisement
13 of 21
Lizzo
As LizLizzo is our one true lord and savior and should be treated as such. Okay, while that’s not official — YET — she still deserves all the praise in the world for taking the music industry by storm this summer with a song she recorded two years ago. After making its way into Netflix’s Someone Great, Lizzo’s “Truth Hurts” is now sitting at the #1 spot on the Billboard chart and the singer’s popularity is only growing from there. Her recent VMA performance is required viewing.
15 of 21
Mercedes Ruehl as MamaMama doesn't have an exact real world counterpart, at least as far as we know.
Ruehl has had dozens of roles across film, television, and stage and has accumulated an Oscar, Tony, and a Golden Globe over the years. She’s recently had roles on Power, 2 Broke Girls, NCIS and appeared in Big and Married to the Mob.
Advertisement
21 of 21
Advertisement