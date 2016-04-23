Why Bella Thorne Is Happy To Leave Her Disney Days Behind

Miley Cyrus. Selena Gomez. Demi Lovato. The "House of Mouse" has introduced us to its fair share of young starlets on the rise, destined to go on to bigger, arguably better, and certainly bolder means of self-expression. But what was the transition from Disney darling to daring ingenue really like?
Actress Bella Thorne, known by many for her role as CeCe Jones on Disney Channel’s scripted dance show Shake It Up, opened up to Nylon about her freeing transition from the on-screen wholesomeness that Disney demands.
“Finally, when I got off the [Disney] Channel, I stopped listening to people telling me that I needed to be this and that,” she told the magazine. “I literally would talk with a higher voice in interviews because that was the whole innocent Disney appeal.” But all that changed once the self-assured redhead realized “fans are going to love me and stick with me whether I’m wearing a crop top and a short skirt or not.”
The starlet plans to happily test this theory when her newest film, Amityville: The Awakening, the latest installment of a classic horror franchise, is released later this month. But by now, fans of Thorne should really expect nothing less. After all, earlier this year, when her movie Shovel Buddies premiered at South by Southwest, her first line was "choke on a cock."
What would CeCe say? We'll never know. But as for Thorne: “This,” she told Nylon definitively, “is my year of badassness.”
