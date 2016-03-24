Today marks the 10th anniversary of the premiere of Hannah Montana, and Cyrus took the opportunity to post a long tribute to her former show.
"Sending love to all my cast members on this anniversary," she posted alongside a photo of her wearing a Hannah-style blonde wig on the set of her new show. "To the world it's a celebration of 10 years but for us the journey began way before the world had any clue who the fuck any of us are.
"There was a very long auditioning process, and many chemistry reads which really is what sold the show to the producers and channel because no matter what went on over the years (which none of you have any clue about but it was like The Real World but [with] more hormonal teenagers), our love for each other was unquestionable. Even though I feel disconnected to who I was at that time I will always feel eternally grateful for the opportunity and platform I was given.
"None of it would have been possible without every single person who ever contributed to the series, from regulars, to special guests (and there were many magical ones @dollyparton), to creators, crew, directors. I am where I am because of loyal fans that I am thankful for and of course love dearly all the new angels who support me now. Even though HM is chopped up into little tiny pieces and buried in my backyard she will always hold a very special place in my heart!"
In true Cyrus style, she encouraged everyone to start up a Hannah Montana drinking game. Boy, have times changed.
