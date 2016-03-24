There's not much that hasn't changed about Miley Cyrus since 2008. Back then, she was busy starring on Hannah Montana, touring with the Jonas Brothers, and not wearing see-through bodysuits. She was also half of The Miley And Mandy Show, a YouTube series she launched with her backup-dancer-cum-best-friend, Mandy Jiroux. The show basically consisted of five-minute webcam videos of the two girls sitting on the floor of Cyrus' bedroom — and having giggle-fits of the magnitude that only teenaged BFFs can. Oh, and those videos? They racked up millions upon millions of views.
We all know where Cyrus is now, whether we want to or not. But what about her partner in crime, Jiroux? Well, she has been busy, too — and not dancing for Miley. The now-blonde 28-year-old (she's five years older than Cyrus) is a self-described singer, dancer, choreographer, and DJ. She just launched a dance cardio fitness program called Move Like Mandy. (And judging by her own bangin' physique, she knows what she's doing.) She can teach you the choreography for every top 20 hit, from "Uptown Funk" to "Sorry." And she recently released a single called "Fade Away" — an EDM-tinged club track — with young Dutch producer-duo REEZ. To top it all off, she has a super-cute dog named Starfox and recently rubbed shoulders with Jared Leto. Go, Mandy! (Tragically, no signs of Jiroux and Cyrus hanging out recently.)
Now that we've solved that burning mystery, here are 10 classic episodes of The Miley And Mandy Show for you to enjoy.