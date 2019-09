We all know where Cyrus is now, whether we want to or not. But what about her partner in crime, Jiroux? Well, she has been busy, too — and not dancing for Miley. The now-blonde 28-year-old (she's five years older than Cyrus) is a self-described singer, dancer, choreographer, and DJ. She just launched a dance cardio fitness program called Move Like Mandy . (And judging by her own bangin' physique , she knows what she's doing.) She can teach you the choreography for every top 20 hit, from " Uptown Funk " to " Sorry ." And she recently released a single called " Fade Away " — an EDM-tinged club track — with young Dutch producer-duo REEZ. To top it all off, she has a super-cute dog named Starfox and recently rubbed shoulders with Jared Leto . Go, Mandy! (Tragically, no signs of Jiroux and Cyrus hanging out recently.)