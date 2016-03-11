Miley Looks Like Hannah Montana In New On-Set Photos

Miley appears to be getting back to her roots. Specifically, to the “long hair” bit of the Hannah Montana character. New photos from the set of the still-untitled Woody Allen Amazon series show her walking along a stone wall in a poncho and a very natural-looking wig.
Although controversy has hounded Allen since Dylan Farrow’s allegation that he molested her, Cyrus has never seemed anything less than supremely excited.
Cyrus has expressed contempt for those that say they “miss the old Miley,” but seems comfortable in her own skin on set. The series is set in the 1960s and also stars Elaine May, who has both worked with Allen in the past and been twice-nominated for Academy Awards for her writing. From the looks of the pictures, Cyrus is probably playing some type of hippie. Given Allen’s typical plotting devices calling for a young, wayward girl to teach an older male protagonist About Life, we can guess which archetype Cyrus will be fulfilling.
Does her long wig herald a return to the days of yore? Her rumored romance with Liam Hemsworth seems to indicate a willingness to return to past eras of her life. And long hair is more traditionally in keeping with the weed-and-fun-loving persona that Cyrus has cultivated for herself in the post-Hannah Montana-era of her career.
