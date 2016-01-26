It's official: Miley Cyrus is returning to the small screen. Unsurprisingly, the singer will not be reprising her Hannah Montana role. Instead, she'll be starring in Woody Allen's upcoming six-episode Amazon series.
Cyrus announced the news via her Instagram on Monday, sharing an image of the controversial director along with a lengthy caption.
"Fuck yeah!," she wrote. "Stoked to be in Woody Allens [sic] first series!!!!! I had claimed 2016 to be my year of 'chillin the fuck out' but next to my bed for a few years now has been this portrait of W.A. & I was looking into his eyes when I got the call to be apart of the cast and work alongside the bad a$$ Elaine May & da dude himself! 1960zzzz here I cummmmm."(Here's hoping that last part was just an alternate spelling of the word "come" and not an intentional play on words.)
The name of Allen's series — a first for the for the longtime moviemaker — has yet to be released.
