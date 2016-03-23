Ten years ago, Hannah Montana was bestowed upon us, teaching a generation of kids that if you throw on a long, blonde wig, your identity will be completely hidden.



The stars of Hannah Montana have been busy in the decade since she first appeared on the Disney Channel. After the show wrapped in 2011, Miley Cyrus became a successful pop star, Instagram celebrity, and tongue enthusiast. Emily Osment, who played Montana's BFF Lily, has been starring in the Freeform comedy Young and Hungry since 2014. And Jason Earles, who played the big brother on the show, hopped from one Disney Channel series to another, Kickin' It, which ran until 2015.



But the core cast members aren't the only actors who had an impact on the Hannah Montana universe. Stars from other Disney Channel franchises stopped by. There were appearance from actresses about to make it big, and some who were already legends. So, prepare to get nostalgic and revisit the brightly colored, super-hyper world of Hannah Montana. You never know: One of these guest appearances could be the answer to a crucial trivia question.