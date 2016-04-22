Selena Gomez became a Disney Channel star thanks to her starring role on Wizards of Waverly Place, but did you know there was actually another show on the network that was supposed to make her a star?
According to MTV, before Wizards, Gomez was cast in a spin-off to The Suite Life Of Zack and Cody. No, this wasn't The Suite Life On Deck, which was the spin-off that debuted in 2008 and took place on a boat instead of a hotel. This was another entirely different project.
The show was called Arwin! (later changed to Housebroken) that focused on Suite Life's lovable, but laughable engineer, Arwin Hochause. The series focused on Arwin after he left the Tipton Hotel to move in with his sister and help raise her three kids. Shenanigans would ensue, thanks to their futuristic computerized house, which we imagine has a few kinks it still needs to work out.
This series didn't star Zack or Cody, played by twins Dylan and Cole Sprouse, but would star Gomez as one of Arwin's nieces, along with Pretty Little Liars star Nia Peeples and Samantha Droke, who appeared on Suite Life. Fun fact, Droke would later appear in the Disney Channel movie Princess Protection Program alongside Gomez and Demi Lovato.
MTV says Disney filmed a pilot episode in 2007 but eventually pulled the plug on the series allowing Gomez to land the role in Wizards Of Waverly Place, which would premiere later that same year.
Despite the fact that the show never aired, fans can still check out Gomez's performance of the mirror-obsessed tween by watching clips from the pilot that have now surfaced on YouTube.
Seriously, you don't want to miss Gomez's sick vacuum cleaner burn.
