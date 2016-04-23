Demi Lovato Is #BodyImageGoals On Snapchat

Demi Lovato has been super open about her struggles with eating disorders and body image, so we love seeing her own body positivity, too.
Lovato posted a Snapchat on Friday evening of herself in a bikini, pinching at her belly. But it wasn’t self-deprecating. Nor was it showing off. The caption she posted read, “My body isn’t perfect, I’m not my fittest but this is me!! And I <3 it!” You tell ‘em, girl.
Body positivity doesn’t always come easy, no matter who you are or what you look like. That’s why it’s so inspiring to see young women like Lovato be honest about their struggles and open about how they feel about their bodies. We’ve all got that little voice in our heads that tries to tell us that we should look a certain way or feel bad about this or that. It’s great to see her reminding us that no, being a little out of shape is not a moral failure.
But Demi — not that she needs us to tell her this — looks fantastic. Confidence, after all, is a great look on everyone.
Lovato posted a Snapchat on Friday evening of herself in a bikini, pinching at her belly. But it wasn’t self-deprecating. Nor was it showing off. The caption she posted read, “My body isn’t perfect, I’m not my fittest but this is me!! And I <3 it!” You tell ‘em, girl.
Body positivity doesn’t always come easy, no matter who you are or what you look like. That’s why it’s so inspiring to see young women like Lovato be honest about their struggles and open about how they feel about their bodies. We’ve all got that little voice in our heads that tries to tell us that we should look a certain way or feel bad about this or that. It’s great to see her reminding us that no, being a little out of shape is not a moral failure.
But Demi — not that she needs us to tell her this — looks fantastic. Confidence, after all, is a great look on everyone.
Advertisement