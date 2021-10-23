We Hate To See Insecure Go, But We Love To Watch It Leave

"Like Chelsea, my first introduction to Issa Rae was the 2000s YouTube sensation The Mis-Adventures of Awkward Black Girl. I am forever indebted to the boyfriend who put me on at the time, because if it weren’t for him, I would have missed out on what was undeniably one of the most important moments of Black girl visibility to ever happen on the internet. I saw so much of myself in J and the wobbly way in which she navigated some of the most uncomfortable situations. The amount of times I asked myself, 'Why isn’t this on primetime television?!' is too large to count. And then, in 2016, Insecure was born. For many, that’s where the legacy began. But for folks like me, Insecure has been a decade-long journey that started back in those ABG days, so it’s really weird to imagine the void that will be left once Insecure goes off air. The feeling is akin to that childhood friend you grew up with moving away to start a new life after decades of friendship. Okay, maybe I’m exaggerating, but I’m really going to miss the debates and camaraderie sparked by Insecure’s tantalising storyline."