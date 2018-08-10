Issa Rae On Season 3 Of Insecure, Her Emmy Nod & More

On female friendships…

"One hundred percent I would be nowhere without my female friendships — a lot of my core friendships in general. Every female friend that I have has been in my productions, helped behind the scenes, has gassed me up when I've felt like Ah I don't think I should do this. Imma just take this temp job, has told people about my stuff. They're such a huge part of my life now because in the industry it's hard. In any industry when you're just surrounded by the same people who do what you do. Sometimes it can be competitive. Sometimes there can be resentment or sometimes it's just like you have tunnel vision for that specific thing. You don't realize there's an outside world. A lot of my friends are outside of the industry, so just to be grounded and in touch with this isn't everything. If this doesn't work out for me one day, I tried. But I know I can do other things in this world outside of this, and that I have a support system in there and vice versa. I would do anything for them."