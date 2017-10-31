Natasha Rothwell Talks Playing The Plus-Sized Friend On Insecure

Are there any Black women that you look up to in the industry as either a writer or an actor?

"So many! It would be problematic to even try to name them because there were so many women before me who opened doors to allow me to even be on a show like Insecure and write for it. I think that as many as there were that inspired me, there weren’t enough. And that’s just because the opportunities for women of color in the industry as so few and far between. Being able to represent people who look like me behind this camera and in front of the camera for generations to come is.... We’re out here really doing the best that we can to tell stories. I feel really lucky to do it."