Amanda Seales On The Politics Of Sex

As women, we’re not really socialized to show that we enjoy sex. So what are some tips you’d give to women to kind of embrace that sexuality?

"I think it’s two-fold. On one hand, you want to say, don’t feel like you have to be out here fucking the world just because people are telling you ‘This is how you show confidence.’ It’s more about learning how to confidently be who you are. And that’s not necessarily based on what society’s standards are. So we have these poles where some folks are like ‘Women shouldn’t be sexually active at all,’ but then you have the other pole that’s like, ‘Do what you want and don’t have any issue with it.’ And I have an issue with that, too. You need to be responsible about your body and how your body works.