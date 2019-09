Issa Rae Finally Got An Emmy Nod & I Can't Stop Crying

Insecure is a hilarious, female-focused take on what it means to be a Black millennial in America. And for all of the ways that it’s extremely simple, and sometimes basic, it’s also kind of revolutionary. Black girls rarely get to see our existence normalized. For too long, that lane was monopolized by white women on Girls, or Two Broke Girls. Issa, the main character played by Rae, is a twenty-something going through the motions of a breakup; working an unfulfilling and slightly problematic job; and scaling the highs and lows of life with her friends. Issa and her core group all went to college and come from two-parent homes. The lack of tragedy is honestly refreshing. The show has shifted the way we think about everything from gang members and their place in our communities to Black women and casual sex. Audiences agree. Each week, the comedy sends Twitter into a flurry of meaningful conversations about love, friendship, and Blackness itself.