Issa Rae Is Shaking Up The Drugstore Makeup Aisle — & It's About Time

As for Rae's own beauty routine, she attributes her knowledge to the other women in her life. "So many Black women in this industry look so ageless and I'm like, 'How do I make sure that when I'm 40 or 50, I look like you?' Many of them have been generous in sharing some of their secret products," she says, adding that she likes to keep things minimal with a solid skin-care routine. She also credits her makeup artist and hairstylist for her standout beauty looks, including her recent appearance in Drake's star-studded 'Nice For What' music video. "First, that's a 'Drake is around' glow. My glam team did their thing there," she laughs. Never change, Issa. Never change.