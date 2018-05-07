CoverGirl Is Launching Its Most Inclusive Foundation Range Yet

It's high time the world starts doing better by women of color — and that includes beauty brands. One could argue that 2017 was the year the cosmetics industry opened its eyes to the fact that inclusivity and representation should not be optional. Just look at what happened after Rihanna launched her 40-shade Fenty Pro Filt’r Foundation range: Woke collections spilled out from NARS, Marc Jacobs, and Beauty Bakerie. Now, it's CoverGirl's turn — and we couldn't be happier.
Starting in May, CoverGirl will officially launch its most inclusive shade range yet: TruBlend Matte Made Foundation will include 40 different shades across the skin tone spectrum, catering to the palest and the darkest among us. But why did it take so long for a leading drugstore foundation brand to create a comprehensive color collection? According to Ukonwa Ojo, CoverGirl's Senior Vice President, it took a new, proprietary 3D design technique to ensure every consumer would feel covered by the brand's upcoming innovation.
Ojo explains that the new TruBlend Matte Made is proof that the brand is listening and made sure this foundation didn't just get a stamp of approval from WOC for the perfect shade match, but that it also aligned with their individual needs. For example, in CoverGirl's research, the brand found that most women — largely WOC — deal with oilier complexions, and thus prefer a matte finish. What's more, most consumers want a full-coverage formula that doesn't dry or crack throughout the day, but also one that won't make those with deeper complexions look ashy. So here we are now, after a whole lot of attention to detail.
But don't think the brand plans to stop at one all-inclusive foundation. Ojo confirms that CoverGirl hopes to roll out launches that embrace this mindset within the mass retailer walls. Which should come as a surprise to no one. Ever since ditching its recognizable slogan "Easy, breezy, beautiful..." for something more fitting in the current climate — "I Am What I Make Up" — the brand continues to work toward a future in which everyone feels seen.
