Why Marc Jacobs' New Foundation Line Is A Beauty Breakthrough

Although there have been a few missteps here and there, the state of diversity in the beauty industry is on the up and up. Brands are realizing that beauty consumers have the power of the dollar and want to see themselves reflected in brand campaigns and new product releases. The individuals you see in makeup ads feel the same way, so in return, Marc Jacobs Beauty cast 29 models of a variety of ethnicities to promote its brand new foundation.
You best believe we have the images of these women, but first, the details. The formula, Shameless Youthful-Look 24-H Longwear Foundation SPF 25, will be available on February 9 at MarcJacobsBeauty.com and Sephora.com, plus in-store at Sephora, Neiman Marcus, Bergdorf Goodman, and select Marc Jacobs stores starting on February 23 — but we've got the first look.
"From photoshoots to runway shows, I’ve had the opportunity to work with many models of various ethnicities and skin tones," Hannah Ferguson, who appears in the campaign, tells Refinery29. "I have also seen far too many models have trouble in the makeup chair simply because the artist didn’t have access to the perfect shade. I am excited to be a part of a project that is furthering the conversation on inclusion, as everyone — no matter what color your skin may be — deserves the right to feel beautiful."
Ahead, see what Shameless looks like on a variety of skin tones, and learn what this impressive launch means to some of the campaign's faces.