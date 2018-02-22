While we still have a long way to go, thanks to brands like Fenty, Marc Jacobs, and Milk, the beauty industry is moving toward becoming a more inclusive space where everyone feels celebrated. And when it comes to makeup, one of the most affordable brands leading the charge is CoverGirl, which just announced its latest face, Amy Deanna — its very first model with vitiligo (a skin condition that affects pigmentation). In a new spot for CoverGirl TruBlend Liquid Makeup, the model asks, “Why try to blend in, when you can choose to stand out?”
Though Deanna is the first CoverGirl with vitiligo, a peek at her Instagram proves she’s no rookie to championing the condition as an asset. And for those who try to minimize her beauty? She counters with the kind of enlightened confidence we all strive for. “I was called a cow today for the first time," she wrote in one of her very first posts. "It stung a little but at least I know that true beauty come from within, and that no matter what anyone says I am beautiful inside and out.”
But the true graceful coup comes one year later, with the model spreading her message on a global scale — and breaking beauty boundaries in the process.
“Vitiligo awareness is something that is very important to me,” she says. “Being given a platform to do so means so much. At the end of the day I am just like everyone else, I just happen to have spots. It’s a part of my identity, but it doesn’t define who I am. For there to be so many of us and so little representation, it’s truly disheartening. I work with CoverGirl; I’m a black woman; I have vitiligo. That is empowering.” And we might add, a triumph that’s long overdue.
