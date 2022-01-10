Emily In Paris Lacks Black Women Representation — In French Cinema, That’s Par For The Course

In Episode 5 of Emily in Paris, newcomer Alfie tells Emily that his biggest gripe with Paris is that it sells you a fantasy, something that just isn’t real. In the context of the series, it serves a tongue in cheek acknowledgement that the show, like many programmes that are centralised in London, Rome, Milan, New York City, and many others, creates an artificial universe that exists outside the practicalities of what makes a metropolis properly function. However, with the French detail layered in, there is the unintentional subtext of how French entertainment history has, both intentionally and unintentionally, removed Black women from the mainstream narrative as a subtle means of asserting its fantastical identity.