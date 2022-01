Emily In Paris Lacks Black Women Representation — In French Cinema, That’s Par For The Course

In the same vein as Nardal’s observation, Lupin has, of course, been trotted out as an example of positive representation of Black identity in France, with Omar Sy taking a leading role in an otherwise nearly pristine universe, devoid of Black women. Despite being a literal fly in the buttermilk, he is able to operate as a master in disguise, using the ignorance of those around him to the movements of the working class to his advantage. In the show, often “working-class” and “non-white” function as synonyms. Practically, it is unfathomable that Sy’s character would have zero Black women to interact with in his life, even if he was not dating them (both of Lupin’s love interests on the show are white). However, considering the tragic backstory Sy’s character has been given (his father dies in prison after being wrongfully convicted of stealing his employer’s jewellery, leaving him in the foster system), it’s safe to assume that any Black woman character entering the show would not be granted depth or meaningful plotlines beyond traumatic suffering. It is also worth acknowledging that Sy himself endured significant racist pushback in France for daring to enter such a beloved universe once his casting was announced, as Lupin and all associated entities have canonically been perceived as white. Clearly, one Black person in this series was already one Black person too many.