Netflix Reveals Just How Many People Watched Emily in Paris As Season 2 Starts Shooting

Emily in Paris may not have been the most acclaimed Netflix show of 2020, but it was certainly among the most popular.
The streaming giant has revealed that 58 million people watched the escapist series starring Lily Collins in its first 28 days on release, making it the top Netflix comedy of 2020.
This puts it only slightly behind The Queen's Gambit (62 million) and Tiger King (64 million). However, it's still a way adrift of Bridgerton, which became the most-watched Netflix show ever with 82 million viewers.
The impressive viewing figures dropped as Netflix announced that season 2 has started shooting today (3 May) in Paris – where else? – as well as Saint Tropez and other French locations.
Advertisement
Netflix also shared a teaser for season 2, which you can watch below.
"As an actor, an artist, and a creative, the most meaningful gift is to connect with people through your art in some way," Collins said in a press release to mark the start of shooting. "It's an honour to be associated with a project that provided people with some much-needed relief during a trying time when everyone was looking for a reason to smile and laugh."
She added: "Not only did playing Emily teach me more about myself, but also about the world around me. I couldn't be happier to be back in Paris for Season 2 to expand upon those lessons, to continue to grow, and learn even more about this beautiful city and all of its character with Emily."
Meanwhile, executive producer Darren Star has shared a few details of what fans can expect from the new season. "I'd like to explore so much more of the supporting cast, like Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, who plays Emily’s boss,” he told Vanity Fair. “I think we’ve just scratched the surface of who she is and what makes her tick… I certainly have a lot of thoughts about where I’d like to see things going.”