Collins has a point, especially when it comes to the “sex” portion of Sex and the City versus Emily in Paris. While the latter is extremely horny for the gorgeous views of Paris and its equally beautiful residents, Emily isn’t nearly as explicit as its predecessor. Emily might have a gigantic old-school vibrator, but she never uses it on camera. She may have hot sex with a handful of hunky men, yet viewers rarely glimpse the nitty gritty of their exploits. We’re far more likely to hear sex in Emily in Paris than we are to see it. When Emily does reveal one of its leading lady’s hookups, it’s for comic effect rather than carnal sensuality.