The Queen’s Gambit Critiques The Reality Of The Chess Sphere

Anya Taylor-Joy stars as Beth Harmon, a gifted young woman who develops a love for the game of chess while living in an orphanage. After she's adopted by an estranged couple, Beth's skill at chess begins to grow exponentially; she beats local champions, national legends, and even gets to compete in global competitions. The sport is taken with her — a woman, defeating season chess grandmasters? Unheard of! But even as much as our heroine is driven by her wins on the chessboard, Beth's addiction to drugs and alcohol as well as her growing anxiety about her visibility as a chess star threaten to ruin everything she's worked so hard for.