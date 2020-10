The Queen’s Gambit Critiques The Reality Of The Chess Sphere

Netflix loves a good psychological thriller , and new series The Queen's Gambit is the perfect addition to its wide catalogue of projects that will keep you at the edge of your seat until the very end. The show follows one woman's deep dive into the male-dominated world of professional chess, fueled by an obsession with succession and nearly hindered by her consistent substance abuse. Though its plot speaks to the realities of the time, the period drama isn't necessarily based on a true story ; it's just a very accurate examination of the times.