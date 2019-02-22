Many of the movies nominated for the 2019 Academy Awards have something in common: They're based on true stories. Even the scandalous, power-infused lesbian love triangle in The Favorite may have actually happened. Of the five nominees for Best Actor, only one (Bradley Cooper's Jackson Maine) is fictional.
Clearly, Hollywood loves to take events that have already happened, then make them a bit more cinematic — more funny, entertaining, or artful than they actually were. These movies are like real life, just better. Netflix has a tremendous offering of films based on true stories. Some of them cover absolutely extraordinary moments in human history, like Abraham Lincoln's final legislative push in Lincoln. Others mine ordinary lives for moments of brilliance, like Seoul Searching.
True stories make for great movies – but let's just be happy that not all movies have to be based on real life.Where would we go to escape?