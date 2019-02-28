Did you notice that lots of the movies nominated for the 2019 Academy Awards had something in common: They're based on true stories. Even the scandalous, power-infused lesbian love triangle in The Favourite may have actually happened. Of the five nominees for Best Actor, only one (Bradley Cooper's Jackson Maine) is fictional.
Clearly, Hollywood loves to take events that have already happened, then make them a bit more cinematic – more funny, entertaining or artful than they actually were. These movies are like real life, just better.
Netflix has a tremendous offering of films based on true stories too. Some of them cover absolutely extraordinary moments in human history, others mine ordinary lives for inspiration, like three-time Oscar winner Roma.
True stories make for great movies – but let's just be happy that not all movies have to be based on real life. Otherwise where would we go to escape?