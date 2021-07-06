Hollywood loves to take events that have already happened, then make them a bit more cinematic — more funny, entertaining, or artful than they actually were. These movies are like real life, just better.
Netflix has a tremendous offering of films based on true stories. Some of them cover absolutely extraordinary moments in human history, like Oskar Schindler's scheme to save the lives of 1,200 Jews during the Holocaust, as depicted in Schindler's List. Others mine ordinary lives for moments of brilliance, like Seoul Searching.
True stories make for great movies – but let's just be happy that not all movies have to be based on real life.Where would we go to escape?