The 31 Best Biopics Of All Time

Hollywood has come a long way since the days when biopics only told the stories of older white men. These days, we get to learn about complex, difficult people from all walks of life, and we're richer for it. Movies like Hidden Figures and Erin Brockovich give us a glimpse into gutsy, hardworking women whose fascinating life stories would have gone untold otherwise. It's because someone decided that those lives were worth knowing about, and make movies about, so that we know their stories today.