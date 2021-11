Colourism Clouds The Rich Imagination Of The Harder They Fall

Samuel’s work begins with a disclaimer: “While the events of this story are fictional, these people existed.” The characters in his Netflix project are reimaginings of real historical figures who lived in the late 19th century . Nat Love was a formerly enslaved man who rose in fame as a sharp-shooting cowboy in the late 1800s. Elba’s Rufus Buck was taken from the origin story of the half-Black, half-Creek Indian teenage outlaw who rallied his violent gang against settlers looking to displace members of his community. Deputy marshal Bass Reeves (played by Da 5 Bloods’ Delroy Lindo) was famous for being an upstanding citizen of the law in a time of lawlessness. And as one of three women referenced in the film, the story of Stagecoach Mary is just as impressive. Born Mary Fields on a Tennessee plantation in 1832 , Stagecoach Mary was a Black woman whose unique journey took her from working as a groundskeeper at a local Ohio convent to travelling the expanse of the United States as mail carrier. As the first known Black woman to take on the job, Stagecoach Mary gained a reputation for being a no-nonsense professional who took her career seriously, so seriously that her tenacity towards her work spawned legends that spread throughout the Old West