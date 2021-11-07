Colourism Clouds The Rich Imagination Of The Harder They Fall

Despite Beetz’s careful preparation and execution, there is still something uncomfortable about this particular reworking of Stagecoach Mary. The impact of Stagecoach Mary’s life on Black American history can’t be understated, especially when we think of how the unique intersections of her identity no doubt complicated her experience. She was a Black woman — a dark-skinned, fat, older Black woman at that — making waves in a time where whiteness and masculinity ruled supreme. To be othered in almost every way possible and still succeed is nothing short of a miracle, yet The Harder They Fall singled out just one of those identities to build upon for its retelling. And while Samuel can technically get away with the casting because the premise of the film itself is Avengers-but-as-Black-cowboys, the erasure is troubling nonetheless because it is a clear example of the culture of colourism of the entertainment industry.