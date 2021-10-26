Can you believe we're already counting down until November? Christmas is just around the corner which means festive films are aplenty, as are Summer romances and action-packed blockbusters.
I'm looking forward to seeing Gal Gadot kick ass in the comedy action flick, Red Notice, which also stars Ryan Reynolds and Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson. The movie follows what happens when an FBI profiler (Johnson) joins forces with a conman (Reynolds) and wanted art thief (Gadot) to catch an elusive crook who's always one step ahead. Bring on the thrilling twists and eye candy.
Another movie on my radar that combines romance with the holiday spirit is Love Hard. Starring The Vampire Diaries actres Nina Dobrev, the Netflix original Christmas film sees her character Natalie get catfished when she thinks she's chatting to a dreamy guy, Tag (Darren Barnet from Never Have I Ever), but it's actually Tag's childhood friend Josh (Jimmy O. Yang).
As for TV shows, the first season of mystery drama Dive Club drops later in the month, following a group of teen divers who investigate a series of secrets and signs after one of their own mysteriously goes missing. Filmed in North Queensland, it's great to see some fresh local content rolling out before the year ends.
Original Series
The Club (05/11/2021)
The Unlikely Murderer (05/11/2021)
Big Mouth: Season 5 (05/11/2021)
Glória (05/11/2021)
Narcos: Mexico: Season 3 (05/11/2021)
Swap Shop (09/11/2021)
Gentefied: Season 2 (10/11/2021)
Love Never Lies (11/11/2021)
Lies and Deceit (15/11/2021)
Riverdale: Season 6 (weekly episodes from 17/11/2021)
Christmas Flow (17/11/2021)
Tear Along the Dotted Line (17/11/2021)
Hellbound (19/11/2021)
Blown Away: Christmas (19/11/2021)
Cowboy Bebop (19/11/2021)
New World (20/11/2021)
Masters of the Universe: Revelation: Part 2 (23/11/2021)
Selling Sunset: Season 4 (24/11/2021)
True Story (24/11/2021)
F is for Family: Season 5 (25/11/2021)
Light the Night: Part 1 (26/11/2021)
School of Chocolate (26/11/2021)
Elves (28/11/2021)
Decoupled (Coming soon)
Netflix Weekly Series
Arcane (weekly episodes from 06/11/2021)
Netflix Film
The Claus Family (01/11/2021)
The Harder They Fall (03/11/2021)
Love Hard (05/11/2021)
We Couldn't Become Adults (05/11/2021)
Yara (05/11/2021)
Zero to Hero (05/11/2021)
Father Christmas Is Back (06/11/2021)
Passing (10/11/2021)
Red Notice (12/11/2021)
The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star (18/11/2021)
Love Me Instead (19/11/2021)
Dhamaka (19/11/2021)
tick, tick...BOOM! (19/11/2021)
Outlaws (22/11/2021)
Bruised (24/11/2021)
Green Snake (26/11/2021)
A Castle For Christmas (26/11/2021)
Spoiled Brats (26/11/2021)
The Summit of the Gods (30/11/2021)
More the Merrier (30/11/2021)
Happiness Ever After (Coming soon)
Original Comedy
Your Life Is a Joke (09/11/2021)
Carlos Ballarta: False Prophet (18/11/2021)
Original Documentary
Camp Confidential: America's Secret Nazis (02/11/2021)
Lords of Scam (03/11/2021)
Catching Killers (04/11/2021)
A Cop Movie (05/11/2021)
Animal (10/11/2021)
Tiger King 2 (17/11/2021)
Lead Me Home (18/11/2021)
Procession (19/11/2021)
The Mind, Explained: Season 2 (19/11/2021)
Reasonable Doubt: A Tale of Two Kidnappings (23/11/2021)
Dig Deeper: The Disappearance of Birgit Meier (26/11/2021)
14 Peaks: Nothing is Impossible (29/11/2021)
Netflix Kids & Family
Ridley Jones: Season 2 (02/11/2021)
Johnny Test's Ultimate Meatloaf Quest (16/11/2021)
StoryBots: Laugh, Learn, Sing (16/11/2021)
Dogs in Space (18/11/2021)
Extinct (19/11/2021)
Waffles + Mochi's Holiday Feast (23/11/2021)
Robin Robin (24/11/2021)
Charlie's Colorforms City: Classic Tales with a Twist (30/11/2021)
Charlie's Colorforms City: Snowy Stories (30/11/2021)
Charlie's Colorforms City: The Lost Valentines Musical (30/11/2021)
Netflix Original Anime
Super Crooks (25/11/2021)
Highlights
SeaChange: Season 1 - 3 (01/11/2021)
The Coming Back Out Ball (01/11/2021)
Wild Wild West (01/11/2021)
The Smurfs (01/11/2021)
Jack Frost (15/11/2021)
The Dressmaker (16/11/2021)
Keeping Up with the Kardashians: Season 7 - 8 (17/11/2021)
Dive Club: Season 1 (29/11/2021)
