Chris Rock & Dave Chappelle: We’re Not Outraged, We’re Bored

And for Chris Rock to say “everyone just wants to be a victim nowadays” (a paraphrased quote from his special) betrays how completely out of touch he is with the day-to-day realities of society’s most vulnerable, even in a time when those very people’s rights are being bulldozed daily. There is something to be said about cis white people co-opting language from marginalised groups to position themselves as the victims, but Rock didn’t get to the nuance — or the potential comedy — in that reality. Instead, he inserted himself into the analogy, and completely ignored the ways that he himself is now trying to take up space as some kind of “victim.”