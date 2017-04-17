Skip navigation!
Megan Reynolds
Girls
Series Finale Recap: Saying Goodbye To Hannah Horvath
Megan Reynolds
Apr 17, 2017
TV Shows
Girls
Season 6, Episode 9 Recap: "The Meeting"
Megan Reynolds
Apr 10, 2017
TV Shows
Girls
Recap Season 6, Episode 8: "What Will We Do This Time About Adam?"
Megan Reynolds
Apr 3, 2017
TV Shows
Girls
Season 6, Episode 7 Recap: "The Bounce"
Each character in this week’s episode continues on their own private journey to becoming less of a caricature and more of a real person. Watching these
by
Megan Reynolds
TV Shows
Girls
Season 6 Episode 6 Recap: "Full Disclosure"
Hannah and Marnie are having dinner because Hannah wants to break the news that she’s keeping that freaking baby, but Marnie, ever the narcissist, finds
by
Megan Reynolds
TV Shows
Girls
Season 6 Episode 5 Recap: "Gummies"
Part of the frustration of watching Girls stems from the innate desire to see people, fictional or otherwise, do right. After six years with little
by
Megan Reynolds
TV Shows
Girls
Season 6 Episode 4 Recap: "Painful Evacuation"
This week’s episode set into motion what this final season will be about. Change is afoot for the titular girls. After last week’s bottle episode,
by
Megan Reynolds
TV Shows
Girls
Season 6 Episode 3 Recap: "American Bitch"
Girls is not a show about reality. Most television isn’t, of course, but Girls is an interesting case study because from its DNA, it seems very much the
by
Megan Reynolds
TV Shows
Girls
Seasons 6 Episode 2 Recap: "Hostage Situation"
Marnie and Desi are doing it, again, because of course they are. It’s the gross, messy, emotional kind of sex that happens between damaged people
by
Megan Reynolds
TV Shows
Girls
Season 6 Premiere Recap: "All I Wanted"
Watching the first episode of the final season of Lena Dunham’s epic ode to the disaffected youth of the early 2010s, I realized that, halfway through
by
Megan Reynolds
Food & Drinks
Martha & Snoop's Potluck Dinner Party
Episode 5 Recap: "...
If Thanksgiving is Martha’s World Series, then Christmas is her Super Bowl. When I think of a perfect Christmas, I think of Martha Stewart, all
by
Megan Reynolds
Food & Drinks
Martha & Snoop's Potluck Dinner Party
Recap: Episode 4
Finally, an episode I can get behind: breakfast. Because it is indeed the breakfast episode, Martha and Snoop are in bed. Snoop’s wearing a scarf and
by
Megan Reynolds
Food & Drinks
Martha & Snoop's Potluck Dinner Party
Recap: Episode 3
My hopes are high for Martha and Snoop’s Thanksgiving extravaganza, only because Thanksgiving is then holiday where I feel Martha Stewart flexes the
by
Megan Reynolds
Food & Drinks
Martha & Snoop's Potluck Dinner Party
Recap: Episode 2
In an unlikely turn of events, I now ship Martha Stewart and Rick Ross. Aside from their love, here’s what’s on the menu for the second episode of
by
Megan Reynolds
Food & Drinks
Martha & Snoop's Potluck Dinner Party
Recap: Episode 1
At some point in her career, Martha Stewart got a sense of humor. There’s no doubt that she always had one, buried deep inside under layers of
by
Megan Reynolds
Movies
The 9 Best Throwback Shows To Stream
Sure, the holidays mean quality time with friends and family, but they also mean downtime. And, nothing goes better with downtime than a dawn-to-dusk
by
Megan Reynolds
Tech
6 Apps We Can't Live Without
If admitting you have a problem is the first step, then embracing it surely must be the next. And, that's how we feel about our phones. How could we not?
by
Megan Reynolds
Books & Art
9 Books You Can (& Will) Read In A Weekend
Oh, the holidays. They truly test the limits of what family is, of who your family is, and of what it means to spend more than a weekend together. Sure,
by
Megan Reynolds
Fitness
The Easiest Way To Crush Your Workout
Some days it's just too hard to get to the gym — no matter how much you want to. Meetings and after-work activities take up precious time, but that
by
Megan Reynolds
Travel
4 Places You Must Go In NYC Before New Year's
Winter in New York just might be our favorite season, especially during the holidays. There's nothing like it dressed up in all its finest, twinkling with
by
Megan Reynolds
Entertaining
How To Throw The BEST Holiday Party In A Tiny Apartment
This time of year just calls for a party — a night of mistletoe and merrymaking. But, if you’re like most city dwellers, you suffer the fate of a tiny
by
Megan Reynolds
Los Angeles
6 Must-Visit Spots In Downtown L.A.
If you live in Los Angeles, you know that people love to visit. And, when they come for the holidays, you often know what they'll ask to do before they
by
Megan Reynolds
Entertaining
The Minimal-Effort Party Plan You Need To Master
It's hard to resist throwing a party this time of year. Cold, dark nights call for candlelight and cozy, carby food. But, when invites start storming your
by
Megan Reynolds
Food & Drinks
2 Easy & Delicious Pie Recipes, Courtesy Of Jack's Wife Freda
As much as we're into bucking housewife clichés, we'll readily admit the superiority of homemade baked goods to store-bought ones. And, even though we
by
Megan Reynolds
Home
The Minimalist's Guide To Holiday Decorating
We grew up loving the holidays, and we never really stopped. But, this year, we're taking a simpler approach. Getting into the spirit shouldn't have to
by
Megan Reynolds
Home
This So-Easy DIY Decor Will Light Up Your Space — Literally
Here's the thing about holiday decorations — they overstay their welcome. December shows up in a cloud of paper snowflakes and cardboard snowmen,
by
Megan Reynolds
Entertaining
Win The Ultimate Spa Getaway With Just One Pic — Here's How
Ah, the holidays. The most wonderful (and stressful) time of the year. There are presents to be wrapped, cookies to be baked, halls to be decked — and
by
Megan Reynolds
Shopping
Win $1,500 To Cover ALL Your Holiday Shopping
If you're reading this, chances are you haven't quite finished (or, if you're like us, started) your holiday shopping. Sure, you've made your list,
by
Megan Reynolds
Fitness
3 Easy Workouts You Can Do WITHOUT Going To The Gym
Exercising is one of the best ways to de-stress and clear out mental cobwebs, but sometimes, the gym is a little too much. When all you want to do is
by
Megan Reynolds
Designers
The Secret To These Entrepreneurs' Success Is Not What You Think
You want the right partner when starting a business — it's just as important as a brilliant idea. Sure, you could go all in with your BFF or
by
Megan Reynolds
