Hannah’s fucking thrilled that Adam’s come back to her and she’s doing her best to hide it. There’s too much history, there’s too much good stuff for them not to give it a shot. The issue of Jessa hangs over this conversation and will likely color the rest of their interactions until that baby is born or until they break up, whichever comes first. Hannah can’t help herself and asks Adam what it’s like to have sex with Jessa. Adam answers honestly — she laughs a lot. This turns into an interrogation of how and why and what it means, hopefully proving to both of these jokers that maybe, just maybe, they all need a break from each other? They laugh it off, but this will come back again. Trust me.