Girls Season 6 Episode 3 Recap: “American Bitch”

There are reasons, of course, why she’s bringing this up. The power imbalance, for one. Chuck Palmer is a famous writer. Denise, the woman in question, is not. She works hard to get what he has. As Hannah sees it, this isn’t about the quest for experience. Denise consenting to the blowjob is to “prove that she exists.” To hammer this point home, she shares a story about an English teacher in middle school who used to lavish her with special attention — neck rubs, and the like — activities that would exist in the “grey area” that Chuck insists is a very real thing. The story isn’t for Chuck’s sympathy, though she gets it. It levels the playing field a little. It makes him more comfortable with her. Comfortable enough to share what sounds like very bad fiction that he wrote about the incident. He makes Hannah read it aloud.