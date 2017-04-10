#mondaymemory From the first day we paired them together in fall 2010, we knew these two TV cousins had something kinetic. And it's true- even when they were battling, Jessa & Shoshanna had this insane Hepburn/Tracy Laverne/Shirley energy that just made us laugh so hard and feel so much. Last night was their final episode of Girls. No words for how we'll miss writing for them, watching them, working alongside them #JessaAndShoshForever #CousinLove #ThankYou #GoodbyeGirls

