We leave "Goodbye Tour" realizing Hannah and Jessa are the only two women here whose friendship is built on mutual understanding rather than proximity and college diplomas. While these two have had their Adam-related drama in the past, they finally put that behind each other as Hannah’s due date and exit from New York looms over them. Jessa gives Hannah a gift for her baby, and in return Hannah tells her longtime friend she’s having a baby boy, which is something no one else knows yet.