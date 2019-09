Mamet opened up earlier this year about her pelvic floor dysfunction, which she said "felt like I had the worst UTI of my life" for six years. Glamour reports that although the condition affects nearly 1 in 3 women, doctors were hesitant to help treat Mamet. Thankfully, she found a doctor who listened to her symptoms and recommended a remedy that was right for her: physical therapy, or in Mamet's case, Pilates.