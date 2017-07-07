We've seen a lot of satirical takes on the families of both Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton since the election madness went into full force in 2016, but nothing has quite excited us like this latest parody announcement.
Zosia Mamet and Melissa Rauch are teaming up to put on a comedic event in New York City where they'll assume the roles of Ivanka Trump and Chelsea Clinton, respectively, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
The event, titled The Secret Lunches of Chelsea & Ivanka, will be held for one night only at Joe's Pub on July 24 and will directly benefit Planned Parenthood. Because the only thing better than watching badass babes performing together is knowing that the event helps to provide millions of women with access to reproductive health services.
If you're in NYC on 7/24, come join us for a staged reading benefit of my new play "The Secret Lunches of Chelsea & Ivanka" Tix on sale now! https://t.co/psOvNAW9cY— Melissa Rauch (@MelissaRauch) July 6, 2017
According to Broadway World, the play, written by Rauch and her husband Winston, is a "modern day presidential satire" that will explore "the events leading up to the 2016 election through the unlikely friendship and clashing perspectives of two American First Daughters."
This production is the latest charitable endeavor by both actresses. Last year, Rauch and her The Big Bang Theory co-stars performed a number from Grease to benefit the Alzheimer's Association.
Over the past year, Mamet has become increasingly involved in fundraising for the ACLU by hosting a Facebook Live telethon with her husband and selling rad shirts of the Statue of Liberty doing yoga. The Girls star retweeted a photo posted by actress Padma Lakshmi of a star-studded fundraising event back in March.
Raising money tonight for the @ACLU! pic.twitter.com/Wfazy3KCdc— Padma Lakshmi (@PadmaLakshmi) April 1, 2017
Mamet opened up earlier this year about her pelvic floor dysfunction, which she said "felt like I had the worst UTI of my life" for six years. Glamour reports that although the condition affects nearly 1 in 3 women, doctors were hesitant to help treat Mamet. Thankfully, she found a doctor who listened to her symptoms and recommended a remedy that was right for her: physical therapy, or in Mamet's case, Pilates.
Though the Girls star didn't say whether or not that doctor worked out of Planned Parenthood, the organization proudly offers pelvic exams and a plethora of other women's health services at their locations across the country.
