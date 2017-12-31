Skip navigation!
Chelsea Clinton
News
Why Chelsea & Ivanka Aren't Friends Anymore
by
Natalie Gontcharova
Parenting
Chelsea Clinton's Advice To Chrissy Teigen: Report Every Threat Against Your...
Courtney E. Smith
Dec 31, 2017
People
Ivanka Trump & Chelsea Clinton Defend Malia Obama Against The Tabloids
The Associated Press
Nov 27, 2017
Hillary Clinton
Chelsea Clinton Posted The Cutest Picture For Her Mom's Birthday
Caitlin Flynn
Oct 26, 2017
Entertainment News
Jason Aldean & Other Celebrities React To The Las Vegas Mass Shoo...
At least 50 people died when a gunman opened fire at a country music festival overnight in Las Vegas when a shooter aimed at festival-goers from a nearby
by
Meghan De Maria
Entertainment News
Zosia Mamet & Melissa Rauch To Play Chelsea Clinton & Ivanka Trump
We've seen a lot of satirical takes on the families of both Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton since the election madness went into full force in 2016, but
by
Madison Medeiros
Chelsea Clinton
No, Chelsea Clinton Is Not Getting A "Lifetime Achievement" Award
Whether or not Chelsea Clinton is planning to run for Senate in 2020 is still uncertain. Last month, the NY Daily News reported that Clinton would likely
by
Amelia Edelman
Food & Drinks
Chelsea Clinton Put An Unusual Twist On Pancakes & The Twittersph...
In celebration of National Pancake Day yesterday, people all over took to their griddles, and then to social media. Because, did you even really make
by
Olivia Harrison
US News
Chelsea Clinton Defends Kellyanne Conway
It doesn’t matter whether politicians lean left or right, Chelsea Clinton proved there’s no room for sexual harassment or misogyny in Washington. She
by
Amanda Wicks
US News
Chelsea Clinton Took Her Daughter To Her First Protest, To Suppor...
Gotta love parenting via peaceful protest — it is, by necessity, the 2017 way. And even our favorite mom/activist/once and forever First Daughter is
by
Amelia Edelman
Celebrity Style
Chelsea Clinton Stealthily Attended New York Fashion Week
ICYMI, Chelsea Clinton showed up to New York Fashion Week yesterday to support her designer pal Tanya Taylor at her fall 2017 presentation. Clinton was
by
Landon Peoples
Pop Culture
Chelsea Clinton & Merriam-Webster Alley-Oop On Piers Morgan
Disgraced newspaper editor Piers Morgan literally can't stop getting dunked on. He's been roasted by J.K. Rowling, cancelled on by Ewan McGregor, and
by
Michael Hafford
People
Chelsea Clinton Makes Her Grievances With The Trump Administratio...
Though Chelsea Clinton worked on her mom's campaign, she's managed her image like a politician herself, coming off as diplomatic and professional as
by
Suzannah Weiss
Makeup
The $10 Mascara That Makes Lashes Look
So
Much Darker
Finding a mascara formula that gives you a stand-out look without looking like a hungover Twiggy by the end of the day is hard. Anything that promises
by
Samantha Sasso
US News
Chelsea Clinton Defended Barron Trump's Right To A Childhood
Chelsea Clinton may be the daughter of Trump's opponent, but she still seems to care about his family. On Sunday, she tweeted in defense of the
by
Suzannah Weiss
Chelsea Clinton
Chelsea Clinton Talks To R29 About What Happens Next
It’s mild for January but chilly in the 40,000-square-foot City Harvest warehouse in Queens, NY. Fifty or so Clinton Foundation employees, dressed in
by
Lindsey Stanberry
TV Shows
Chelsea Clinton Says Hillary Taught Her Important Lesson On Criti...
Chelsea Clinton is on the verge of possibly repeating her tenure as First Daughter. She's spent this election cycle emerging as possibly the best Clinton,
by
Michael Hafford
US News
How Chelsea Clinton Spent Her Mom's Birthday — & 22 Other Things ...
Erin Schrode is an environmental activist and former candidate for Congress in California. The views expressed here are her own. It’s been kind of a
by
Erin Schrode
US News
When Asked About Trump's "Nasty Woman" Comment, Chelsea Clinton G...
As you've probably heard more times than you'd care to, during the last and final presidential debate, while Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton was
by
Tanya Edwards
Work & Money
The Working-Woman Problem We Don't Talk About
Refinery29 joined the Clinton Foundation for a tour of Port-au-Prince, Haiti, to get a firsthand look at the experiences of the women and girls who live
by
Lindsey Stanberry
US News
Chelsea Clinton Praises Mom As A "Fighter Who Never, Ever Gives Up"
Chelsea Clinton delivered a heartfelt appeal for her mother's bid to be the country's first female president in primetime remarks at the Democratic
by
Torey Van Oot
US News
Chelsea Clinton Welcomes Baby Boy
Update: Chelsea Clinton posted the first image of her newborn son. At 7:41 AM Saturday, our family and hearts expanded with Aidan’s arrival. We are
by
Leigh Raper
US News
America Needs To Take Action On This Heartbreaking Issue
No matter your level of attention to the news cycle, it's likely you're aware of a poisoned drinking-water crisis currently besieging the city of Flint,
by
Neha Gandhi
US News
"President Sanders"? Not Yet.
The following clip could potentially induce some intense second-hand embarrassment. Chelsea Clinton, daughter of presidential hopeful Hillary Clinton,
by
Molly Horan
US News
Chelsea Clinton Just Made A Big Announcement
Next summer, Charlotte is going to be a big sister! Feeling very blessed & grateful this holiday season. pic.twitter.com/gpCGqcmeCq— Chelsea Clinton
by
Lilli Petersen
People
Chelsea Clinton & Ivanka Trump Are BFFs, No Matter Who Wins The 2...
No matter who wins the 2016 presidential election, both Clinton and Trump will stay friends. At least Chelsea Clinton and Ivanka Trump will. In an
by
Shannon Carlin
Politics
Sarah Silverman & Chelsea Clinton On Why You Should Ask For A Raise
Despite some unfortunate pushback, equal pay for equal work has been—rightfully—receiving quite a bit of attention so far this year, with shout-outs
by
Sara Murphy
Politics
Chelsea Clinton: "Who Sits At The Head Of The Table Matters"
Chelsea Clinton is doing her part to help her mom launch her presidential campaign. She's on the cover of Elle's May issue, and talks motherhood and
by
Meredith Clark
