Chelsea Clinton Just Made A Big Announcement

Next summer, Charlotte is going to be a big sister! Feeling very blessed & grateful this holiday season. pic.twitter.com/gpCGqcmeCq— Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) December 21, 2015
Mazel tov to the Clinton clan! This afternoon, Chelsea Clinton announced on Twitter that she and her husband, Marc Mevinsky, are expecting their second child.
Clinton shared the news via a photo of her 1-year-old daughter, Charlotte, holding a book called Big Sisters Are the Best. There’s no word yet on whether the couple is expecting a little boy or another little girl. This will be the second grandchild for Bill and Hillary.
While we’re sure that the Clintons are thrilled about their impending bundle of joy, others may see it as an awkwardly timed gift for Hillary Clinton's presidential campaign. When Chelsea announced her first pregnancy, back in the spring of 2014, critics immediately questioned how Hillary would handle being both a grandmother and a political figure. Despite the fact that her electoral campaign was at that point only rumor and the child was not even born, pundits were quick to speculate that any grandchild would automatically be used as a stage prop for a presidential run. In addition, the new baby is due in the summer of 2016, when the presidential race will be at its hottest.
The reality is probably a lot more banal than any kind of political conspiracy to win votes via a cute infant: Chelsea Clinton is a young woman in a committed relationship, and she and her husband decided the time is right to expand their family. Congratulations!
Advertisement