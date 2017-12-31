Story from Parenthood

Chelsea Clinton's Advice To Chrissy Teigen: Report Every Threat Against Your Child

Courtney E. Smith
Photo: Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic/Getty Images.
Chrissy Teigen highlighted the disturbing inclusion of her daughter Luna in a series of conspiracy theorists' tweets, touching on a question that many moms have. What should you do if you see something upsetting about your child on social media?
It is most certainly a problem that faces the famous, noteworthy, and those who are highly interactive on social media more than the average person. Teigen is known for sharing her jokes, recipes, and political opinions on various platforms, along with photo and video snapshots of her family life — including her husband, her mother, and her various employees as much as (if not more than) her daughter. There is absolutely nothing wrong with wanting to share your life, to whatever degree feels comfortable for you, with the world! But, as Teigen shared on Twitter, it can sometimes catch the imagination of people whose attention you simply don't want.
"I debated saying something about this but I’m pretty disturbed over here," Teigen wrote in a tweet that included screen grabs from a self-identified investigative journalist who, in her Twitter bio, says that she believes Pizzagate was real. "[A]pparently dressing my daughter as Alice in Wonderland and a hot dog and having a pizza emoji on Snapchat has to do with pizzagate and being uhhhh darksided," Teigen wrote in a subsequent tweet.
In response to Teigen's tweets, the conspiracy theorist posted photos of Teigen and husband John Legend, largely taken from red carpet events, with people she deemed to be child molesters and sex traffickers: the Clintons, Harvey Weinstein, and Kevin Spacey.
Teigen pointed out that the conspiracy theorist had a verified account to Twitter, along with its nearly 50K followers. The various tweets the account made about Teigen have tens of thousands of engagements.
Teigen demanded an apology from the account and apparently reported the interactions because the account is no longer verified at press time. Teigen and Legend both threatened the conspiracy theorist with legal action if they continued to insist the pair were involved in any illegal activity.
"1000 people will tell you not to give them attention, to ignore it, who cares they’re crazy, etc. Don’t ignore it," Teigen wrote.
Chelsea Clinton noted the interactions and weighed in. She revealed that she receives many threats online, which is one of the realities of having parents who are public figures, and that she no longer reports them. She does, however, report every threat made against her daughter.
Teigen responded, telling Clinton she "felt silly" worrying about this singular thread when imagining the magnitude of threats Clinton and her family must face on a regular basis.
Clinton and Teigen get it right with their advice and actions here: always document and report any threats made against yourself and your family members — especially those most vulnerable in the family who are unable to speak up for themselves. But don't let it stop you from living your life the way you want to.
