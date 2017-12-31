Chelsea Clinton's Advice To Chrissy Teigen: Report Every Threat Against Your Child

Alright. I debated saying something about this but I’m pretty disturbed over here. The fact that there are people with these...thoughts...is really scary. pic.twitter.com/9OtWKHxUgR— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 30, 2017
...apparently dressing my daughter as Alice in Wonderland and a hot dog and having a pizza emoji on Snapchat has to do with pizzagate and being uhhhh darksided. Holy shit That thread is wild. Enjoy.— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 30, 2017
Yeah yeah it’s “just Twitter” but I’m pretty sure this *sick* person is saying we are darksided pizzagate pedophiles who traffic our daughter. Ummmmm this is really scary shit.— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 30, 2017
Thank you, Twitter, for verifying somebody who is esentially accusing me (with pictures of my daughter) of child abuse and pedophilia to their 50,000 followers.— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 30, 2017
1000 people will tell you not to give them attention, to ignore it, who cares they’re crazy, etc. Don’t ignore it. Tired of letting these people get away with this shit. Thank you, @twitter.— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 31, 2017
Chrissy, sending you & beautiful Luna a huge hug. It is awful & never ok when people threaten or demean any child. I’ve lost count of the Twitter accounts who’ve threatened Charlotte with #FGM. While I never bother to report threats against me, I now report every one against her.— Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) December 31, 2017
I feel silly even worrying about this in comparison to the magnitude of slander and threats you and your family have dealt with for decades. These people are truly sick and scary. Love to you, Charlotte and Marc!!— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 31, 2017
It is INCREDIBLY weird to be two (semi) normal, ridiculously boring human beings who literally make food, watch tv and clean up dog barf in any kind of off time and then be suddenly accused of being in Hollywood’s hottest pedo ring. What a year what a year, 2017.— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 31, 2017