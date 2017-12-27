a flying first for me: 4 hours into an 11 hour flight and we are turning around because we have a passenger who isn’t supposed to be on this plane. Why...why do we all gotta go back, I do not know— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 27, 2017
.@chrissyteigen is on an international flight that turned around 4 hours in because a passenger isn’t supposed to be on plane. Look at this flight path! This is my Twilight Zone. pic.twitter.com/II06VmfOah— Jensen Karp (@JensenClan88) December 27, 2017
*quits whatever my job is to devote my life to this likely very simple mistake*— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 27, 2017
They keep saying the person had a United ticket. We are on ANA. So basically the boarding pass scanner is just a beedoop machine that makes beedoop noises that register to nowhere— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 27, 2017
ANA boarding pass machines pic.twitter.com/nmuqxZLIVG— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 27, 2017
I don’t know why I’m not more upset about this. The pleasure I get out of the story is worth more to me than a direct flight to Tokyo— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 27, 2017
I’m in a room with water and a tv! The government is using real housewives to keep me quiet !!!!!! https://t.co/ypPVjAF85C— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 27, 2017
Taking off!!! Please don’t be the same menu please don’t be the same menu— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 27, 2017