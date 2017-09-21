Chrissy Teigen Makes Luna Legend Do Chores & The Internet Is Thrilled

Luna, the daughter of Teigen and her husband John Legend, may have just turned one year old this April, but that doesn't mean she can't pull her weight around the house. Okay, so it kind of does, considering Luna has yet to master the art of walking and speaking in complete sentences. (Uh, because she's technically still a baby.) However, it's never too early to start teaching kids responsibility, which is exactly what Teigen decided to do with her little girl.
Advertisement
The Lip Sync Battle co-host, who has been open about her struggles with both fertility and, more recently, postpartum depression, posted a cute video to Instagram on Wednesday that shows Luna carrying a bowl of dog food into the dining room, presumably for one of her pups, Pippa, Puddy, and Penny. Teigen, who is not featured on camera, cheers her baby girl on from the sidelines as she makes the food drop.
"Good job. Good girl, Lu, come here!," the mom can be heard saying in the video. If you listen carefully, you can also hear someone calling out what sounds like "Pippa," suggesting that, maybe, this particular dog bowl is for the French bulldog.
"THIS child is spoiled with love," wrote one fan in the comments section of Teigen's video. "Raised as any other child without the "celeb kid" tag. Kudos to Mama and Daddy, and Grandma for remembering to teach chores. She will be helpful, and one day be able to manage her own independence with what she learned from her loving teachers!"
"Have them do chores now when they love to help because when they turn 13/14 not so much!" another fan joked.
"Never too young or too wealthy to teach some valuable life lessons!" added another.
We can't wait to see what cute skills Luna shows off next.
Advertisement