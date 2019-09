It's weird and cool watching celebrities' children grow up in the public eye. From Blue Ivy and North West to Mason, Penelope, and Reign Disick, these young famous kids have been the subject of infinite Snapchats, Instagram photos, and paparazzi pictures. It feels like we know them because whether or not we realize, we have been part of their transition from little baby to waddling toddler to walking, talking kids. If you follow Chrissy Teigen on Snapchat then you know this is especially true for her and John Legend's daughter, Luna, who will celebrate her first birthday on April 14. And it appears that just a few weeks shy of her milestone celebration, she's just spoken her first word — and Teigen, like all moms in 2017, caught the moment on camera and shared it on Instagram for all to see and hear.