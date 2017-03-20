It's weird and cool watching celebrities' children grow up in the public eye. From Blue Ivy and North West to Mason, Penelope, and Reign Disick, these young famous kids have been the subject of infinite Snapchats, Instagram photos, and paparazzi pictures. It feels like we know them because whether or not we realize, we have been part of their transition from little baby to waddling toddler to walking, talking kids. If you follow Chrissy Teigen on Snapchat then you know this is especially true for her and John Legend's daughter, Luna, who will celebrate her first birthday on April 14. And it appears that just a few weeks shy of her milestone celebration, she's just spoken her first word — and Teigen, like all moms in 2017, caught the moment on camera and shared it on Instagram for all to see and hear.
Advertisement
Teigen and Legend (along with their besties, hairstylist Jen Atkin and photographer Mike Rosenthal) are in Marrakech, Morocco for vacation. While enjoying breakfast outside their hotel (which looks incredible), the three of them were approached by a cat. In the video, below, Teigen and Legend yell out "Cat! Cat!" enticing Luna to speak. And she does it. Teigen captioned the video "Ah!!! so many firsts" which means either this is her first word, or her first time saying cat, or a combination of the two. Either way, it's really cute and I feel like a proud parent just watching. Legend even starts applauding.
While it's clear that Luna's first word is the highlight of the trip so far, the pictures are also giving us major vacation envy (especially as we thaw out from that freak blizzard and winter storm last week).
Here are Teigen and Luna spicing up their life.
And here are the proud parents before a date night.
And ohmigosh here's Luna catching up on some reading! Wow — what a quick learner.
Advertisement