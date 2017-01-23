Chelsea Clinton may be the daughter of Trump's opponent, but she still seems to care about his family. On Sunday, she tweeted in defense of the President's 10-year-old son. "Barron Trump deserves the chance every child does-to be a kid," she wrote. People speculates that she's responding to jokes made about him online. But, she added, "Standing up for every kid also means opposing @POTUS policies that hurt kids." Clinton is also a friend of Ivanka Trump's. "I love Ivanka, and I think friendship always trumps politics," she said in a recent interview with Extra. (We're wondering if that pun was intended.) Barron will move to the White House after his school year ends. He and Melania Trump will remain in New York until then. Amid the chaos of the election and Trump's presidency, Barron's family is attempting to give him as normal a life as possible.
Barron Trump deserves the chance every child does-to be a kid. Standing up for every kid also means opposing @POTUS policies that hurt kids.— Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) January 22, 2017
Advertisement