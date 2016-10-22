As you've probably heard more times than you'd care to, during the last and final presidential debate, while Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton was talking about Social Security policy, Republican nominee Donald Trump angrily interjected, "Such a nasty woman."
Many of us took pause and offense to his insult, but what did Chelsea Clinton think about Trump insulting her mom? When asked for comment, she took Michelle Obama's advice and went high.
Appearing on The Talk the morning after the debate, Chelsea proved she is truly her mother's daughter with some powerful words. Host Sara Gilbert sets up the conversation, saying, "I felt...it was sexist to use that term...but how do you feel as her daughter?"
"My first reaction was, ‘Oh my gosh. Oh no, now no one’s going to pay attention to Social Security,’" Chelsea said. "Which is actually a really important conversation and a topic that hasn’t gotten enough attention in this election season."
"It has been clear for many months who Donald Trump is...he has a view of who he thinks isn't as good as he is, and I think we've sadly seen that to include women and minorities and immigrants and the LGBT community, and so it just makes me sad that is part of our presidential election season," she continued. "And I hope on November 8, we do send a really strong message that love does trump hate."
