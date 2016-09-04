The Working-Woman Problem We Don't Talk About

Sabine Toussaint, senior program manager for the Clinton Foundation in Haiti, is one of the many foundation employees involved in organizing the tour. She is New York-born but has roots in Haiti, and she became involved with the organization in the days after the 2010 earthquake. Sabine works in Haiti at least one week a month, and she’s seen big changes in the country over the past five years, though she doesn’t downplay how much work is left to do.



“I’m not discounting the issues of the gender-based violence, not discounting the issues of poverty, the fact that young ladies are less likely to go to secondary school, not discounting all of those,” Sabine says, speaking to the many challenges facing women and girls here. The women of Haiti are called poto mitans — they are the pillars of society, she explains, the ones tasked with providing for their families, and they need access to capital in order to thrive. “How do you create an environment where these women can prosper and grow, and their children can be afforded a better life?”



Magalie Dresse, along with her husband, Joel, are trying to create that kind of environment at their business, Caribbean Craft. The Dresses employ more than 400 artisans who make traditional papier-mâché crafts that are sold to U.S. stores like Dwell Studio and Donna Karan’s company Urban Zen. On this hot and sunny Tuesday, workers are painting panda ornaments that will be shipped to West Elm in time for the holidays. The partnership between West Elm and Caribbean Craft was brokered in part by the Clinton Foundation.

