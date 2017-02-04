Story from People

Chelsea Clinton Makes Her Grievances With The Trump Administration Known

Suzannah Weiss
Photo: SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images.
Though Chelsea Clinton worked on her mom's campaign, she's managed her image like a politician herself, coming off as diplomatic and professional as possible. But since Donald Trump's election, she's gotten more and more vocal about her differences with the current administration, as People reports. She's used her platform to criticize Trump's de-regulation of Wall Street, his disproportionate concern with Muslims in fighting extremism, and his anti-vaccination stance, for example.
She also called out Jerry Falwell, Jr., the leader of Trump's education task force, for his track record in handling campus sexual assault.
She even got shaded by Kellyanne Conway, after referencing her Bowling Green Massacre mistake.
Clinton's retweets have given us just as much insight into her politics. Last week, she shared tweets calling Trump's immigration ban an "utter villainy" and "illegal."
Post-election, she's still advocating for her mom. In response to the executive order banning people from seven Muslim countries from entering, she retweeted an article contrasting Trump's immigration views with Hillary's.
Despite her opposition to Donald Trump's policies, she's still sympathetic toward his family. She recently tweeted that Barron deserves a normal childhood, and she's a good friend of Ivanka's, telling E! right before election day, "Our friendship started before politics, so it will last beyond politics."
